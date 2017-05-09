Giorgio Armani’s Beauty Look

Giorgio Armani’s fashion collections are consistently meshed with a haute-feel of nomadism, which is evoked through breezy silhouettes and contemporary fabric innovations. It is no wonder then that for its cosmetic line, the Italian brand has created a limited edition collection in collaboration with Linda Cantello (the brand’s international makeup artist), who celebrates the sense of magic and femininity that is so prevalent in Armani’s spring/summer17 runway show. This cosmetic line focuses on a lightly tanned complexion with mesmeric attention to the eyes, using eye shadows in colours such as cobalt blue, deep black and pastel pink. The skin is naturally dusted with a bronzing powder from the collection’s ‘Runway Palette’ and leaves skin with a decadently healthy glow. Here we look to each product and what makes it so decidedly special.