Giorgio Armani’s Beauty Look

May 9th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

Giorgio Armani’s fashion collections are consistently meshed with a haute-feel of nomadism, which is evoked through breezy silhouettes and contemporary fabric innovations. It is no wonder then that for its cosmetic line, the Italian brand has created a limited edition collection in collaboration with Linda Cantello (the brand’s international makeup artist), who celebrates the sense of magic and femininity that is so prevalent in Armani’s spring/summer17 runway show. This cosmetic line focuses on a lightly tanned complexion with mesmeric attention to the eyes, using eye shadows in colours such as cobalt blue, deep black and pastel pink. The skin is naturally dusted with a bronzing powder from the collection’s ‘Runway Palette’ and leaves skin with a decadently healthy glow. Here we look to each product and what makes it so decidedly special.

The Runway Palette. Consisting of two sections, the runway palette holds a bronzing powder with a silky finish that lays matte across the surface of the skin while its unique pigmentation embeds a healthy golden glow across the cheekbones. The second section holds shades of eye shadow consisting of enigmatic shades of blue and black. Interestingly a pastel pink, which appears, as eye shadow, can also be used as a radiant highlighter.

Ecstasy Lacquer. Lips are left in their most natural state – at least that is what the ecstasy Lacquer in ultra-fresh rose nude will have you believe! The delicate colour tone glides across the lips in a moisturising formula.

Eye Tint. The Giorgio Armani eye tint intensifies the boldness of the eye through its fluid finish that settles in perfect compliancy when combined with the eye shadows of its runway palette.

