Get Carried Away With Louis Vuitton's Latest Travel Cases

Louis Vuitton's DNA has always been deeply ingrained with the spirit of travel. The brand's signature trunks and travel cases have become iconic representatives of both luxury and adventure, conjuring up images of some of the world's most beautiful, far-flung and idyllic locations. This season the Parisian House has reimagined travel once again, creating a range of highly covetable leather cases and flaconniers crafted from the highest quality calfskin leather to house and protect the Maison's fragrances. Available in 100ml and 200ml sizes, as well as an incredibly chic flaconnier which holds three scents within it, the cases are the ideal accompaniment for summer travels regardless of the destination.