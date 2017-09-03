Menu Menu

Focus of the Week: Hair Mists

September 3rd 2017

  • Decadence Hair Fragrance SHOW BEAUTY
  • Aqua Universalis Scented Hair Mist MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN
  • Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil ORIBE
  • Silk Perfume BALMAIN
  • Luxury Hair Oil RODIN
  • Perfumer s Library Le Jasmin Eau de Parfum - Jasmine Sicilian Lemon MILLER
  • Regenerating Plant Oil CHRISTOPHE ROBIN
  • Protective Hair Perfume SACHAJUAN

As beach season approaches, the need for sweet smelling-tresses intensifies. Days spent by the pool or lounging beachside are made even more enjoyable with the rise in aromatic scents. Fragrant mists designed specifically for your hair are lightweight with a lower concentration of alcohol to protect hair fibres from the elements. With the soaring temperatures still wreaking havoc on your locks, remember to assist hydration with luxurious oils that nourish each follicle for added shine. Here are our top picks.

Decadence Hair Fragrance, SHOW BEAUTY

1 / 8
1 / 8

Decadence Hair Fragrance, SHOW BEAUTY

Aqua Universalis Scented Hair Mist, MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN

2 / 8
2 / 8

Aqua Universalis Scented Hair Mist, MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN

Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, ORIBE

3 / 8
3 / 8

Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, ORIBE

Silk Perfume, BALMAIN

4 / 8
4 / 8

Silk Perfume, BALMAIN

Luxury Hair Oil, RODIN

5 / 8
5 / 8

Luxury Hair Oil, RODIN

Perfumer's Library Le Jasmin Eau de Parfum - Jasmine & Sicilian Lemon, MILLER HARRIS

6 / 8
6 / 8

Perfumer's Library Le Jasmin Eau de Parfum - Jasmine & Sicilian Lemon, MILLER HARRIS

Regenerating Plant Oil, CHRISTOPHE ROBIN

7 / 8
7 / 8

Regenerating Plant Oil, CHRISTOPHE ROBIN

Protective Hair Perfume, SACHAJUAN

8 / 8
8 / 8

Protective Hair Perfume, SACHAJUAN