Focus of the Week: Hair Mists

As beach season approaches, the need for sweet smelling-tresses intensifies. Days spent by the pool or lounging beachside are made even more enjoyable with the rise in aromatic scents. Fragrant mists designed specifically for your hair are lightweight with a lower concentration of alcohol to protect hair fibres from the elements. With the soaring temperatures still wreaking havoc on your locks, remember to assist hydration with luxurious oils that nourish each follicle for added shine. Here are our top picks.