Focus of the Week: #GLOWMO Collection

July 16th 2017 | Sophie Pasztor

Charlotte Tilbury has adopted the ethos that glowing through makeup and skincare allows you to radiate from within. For more than 25 years, Charlotte Tilbury has held onto the secret art of the glow, pioneering a golden complexion that works to create a canvas that appears lit from within. The brand's new #GLOWMO collection, consisting of three revolutionary products - Beauty Glow Palette, Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask and Unisex Healthy Glow - were created with this ideology in mind. The products aim to give that sun-kissed bronzed look to every woman and man is now closer than ever, with innovations in Next Generation Skincare and Makeup Magic Technology. This collection will provide you with the beauty essentials needed to tackle the Middle Eastern summer with flawless ease.

The Unisex Healthy Glow was crafted with celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik in mind. A unisex formula designed to give a beachy, sun-drenched colouring while keeping skin well hydrated.

The Beauty Glow Palette was inspired by the fairy-tale wedding makeup that Charlotte Tilbury created for Poppy Delevingne’s wedding. These long-lasting products provide a cascading glow that runs across the face, over the eyes and across the cheeks.

The Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask uses natural pigments from finely milled powder with flattering tones and a hydrating formula to create an even all-over glow.

