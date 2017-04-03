Jump to Navigation
Five Hairstyles To Try For April
April 3rd 2017
The refined top knot: At Dior, models sported tight braids that started at the nape of the neck and finished in an elegant top knot. To create this look, divide hair near the nape of the neck into four portions. Braid each portion pulling tight to secure. Continue the braids until just before the crown of the head and secure the end with an invisible hairband. Gather loose hair, twist into a bun and secure with bobby pins, lift braids upwards and wrap around the bun. Finish with a medium hold hairspray.
The origami up-do: Carolina Herrera's half up-do becomes the new go to for dressy occasions. Straighten hair and create a deep side part with a fine-toothed comb, then comb hair straight back. Gather a small section above the ear on either side and sweep one section across and secure to hair on the other side with a small invisble hair tie, repeat on the other side and smooth over before tucking the hair ties under hair until they aren't visible.
Beach babe: Channel Vera Wang's beach soft beach waves by blow drying hair and twisting into loose curls with a flat iron.
The polished pony: Try out Teatum Jones' sleek ponytail by pulling hair back towards the base of the head. Separate out a small section and wrap around the start of the ponytail. Fishtail braid a small section of the ponytail before wrapping the remaining end of the loose strand around the end of the braid. Secure with an invisible elastic hair tie.
One sided: To emulate the Forties-style hair seen at Michael Kors, create an extreme side part on dry-shampooed hair. Use a bobby pin to tuck the smaller side back behind the ear and allow hair on the other side to fall gently in front of the face.
