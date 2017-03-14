Eco-conscious Beauty Buys

As new research in the field of cosmetics continues to highlight the dangers of untested chemicals in beauty brands, consumers are becoming more diligent in their cosmetic purchases. Indeed, today most of us are more likely to pickup the product and read the ingredients on the back – even if it is a more prominently known label.

This need to ascertain where our products come from and what goes into their production is a positive impact resulting from studies like the ‘Heavy Metal Hazard: The Health Risk of Hidden Heavy Metals in Face Makeup’ by Canada’s Environmental Defence organisation which tested 49 different makeup items and found heavy metal contamination in nearly all of the products, including arsenic and lead. However, with contemporary beauty brands recognising the benefits of healthier options in the market, as well as women seeking a more educated approach to their cosmetic purchases, we’re happy to report an ever growing number of labels that offer eco-conscious beauty products that don’t compromise your health or that of the planet. Here we look to six exemplary beauty brands that are chock-full of ingredients good enough to eat.

Korres. Morello Creamy Lipstick 23. This Grecian brand focuses on creating products that are not only friendly to the skin but the environment. Using renewable energy in the production process, as well as recyclable packaging and an accurate description of the organic ingredients in each product Korres has a multitude of rich beauty products to choose from, look to the creamy lipstick in Natural Purple that contains Morello; a complex of micro-pigments and natural oils that guarantees ultimate colour performance and coverage.

RMS Beauty. Lip and Skin Balm. RMS Beauty products are formulated with raw, food grade and organic ingredients in their natural state, allowing their living, healing attributes to penetrate and rejuvenate the skin. Their unique range of products also come in biodegradable, recyclable and reusable packaging. For enviously luscious lips try their Lip & Skin balm infused with organic vanilla from Madagascar and natural cocoa to soften fine lines and hydrate skin.

Lotus Bio-Mineral. Pure Organic Classic Red Lipstick. Dedicating their efforts to provide pure, natural and healthy beauty products to women across the globe, this beauty brand is 100 per cent environmentally friendly and filled with ingredients like thyme, tea and lavender. Try their lipstick in Classic Red that’s infused with beeswax, sunflower oil and cocoa butter for long lasting moisturised lips with a decadent satin finish.

Ecco Bella. Flowercolor Lipstick. Although the company was founded in 1992, it’s only recently appealed to the masses. Their in-depth research into the natural ingredients that go into the production of their products results in ethical, authentic and cruelty-free products. Showcasing the beneficial properties of plant life, Ecco Bella’s Flowercolour lipsticks come in a delectable palette of shades like Almond, Café au Lait and Napa Grape; all created using vegetable waxes, oils and mineral pigments that moisturise without flaking or chapping.

Vapour Organic Beauty. Siren Lipstick. With a global following amongst beauty insiders, Vapour’s bold approach to crafting high-performance cosmetics includes only the purest, active ingredients from the earth with the highest commitment to both sustainability and luxury using purely organic ingredients blended with Fine Art Infused Colour. The brand’s Siren Lipstick contains four different types of plant-based oils such as Jojoba, Plum and Apricot, alongside organic extracts such as lemon leaf and tomato fruit. The richness of the colour is unlike any competitor brand and keeps lips hydrated due to its unique formula.