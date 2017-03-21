Menu Menu

Dior’s Latest Beauty Must-Have

March 21st 2017

In sync with the millennial generation of women who are confident enough to have fun with makeup, Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, reveals the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick, the first lacquer stick from the Parisian House. The revolutionary invention comes in the form of a translucent tube that is half lacquer and half lipstick. Optimising shine while radiating colour like never before, thanks to its highly pigmented lacquer.

The formula is derived from the Maison’s cult-favourite ‘Dior Addict Lipstick’ and continues to pioneer the beauty business with its longstanding devotion to innovation. Here we look to four signature shades of exemplary brilliance. 

The unique formula keeps lips hydrated while maintaining a high definition shine.

Available as both lacquer and a dazzling varnish, Diabolo is inspired by Dior’s extraordinary couture creations and utilises one of the Maison’s favourite hues, shocking pink.

A classic shade’s given a contemporary twist with Turn Me Dior. Raspberry red is elevated one step further with a sensual finish and voluminous coverage.

As delicious as it looks, Sauvage’s dark chocolate tone is, according to Peter Philip’s, a perfect complementary lacquer to Dior Addict Lipstick. Use the latter as a topcoat before applying lashings of lacquer for that glorious shine.

Paying tribute to the couturier’s iconic ‘Seduction’ dress, Tease will undoubtedly be a favourite among beauty aficionados.

