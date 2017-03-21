Dior’s Latest Beauty Must-Have

In sync with the millennial generation of women who are confident enough to have fun with makeup, Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, reveals the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick, the first lacquer stick from the Parisian House. The revolutionary invention comes in the form of a translucent tube that is half lacquer and half lipstick. Optimising shine while radiating colour like never before, thanks to its highly pigmented lacquer.

The formula is derived from the Maison’s cult-favourite ‘Dior Addict Lipstick’ and continues to pioneer the beauty business with its longstanding devotion to innovation. Here we look to four signature shades of exemplary brilliance.