Dior Snow: First Look

March 16th 2017

Spring signals a shift from high coverage formulations to a barely there, dewy glow. A daunting prospect for many with a less-than-perfect complexion, but Dior aim to address this notion through their latest skincare innovation to be released in April. Harnessing years of research into the makeup of Asian skin, Dior Science share their latest advancement, Diorsnow Microcaps Biotechnology. By micro-encapsulating powerful active ingredients, efficacy is preserved until they are released upon application. This means that natural origin extract colour pigments, vitamins and even the most fragile ingredients can be preserved in specially formulated biocompatible capsules to preserve the natural properties. Formulations are highly effective and textures are airy, light. View the gallery to discover the three ultimate additions for your new season skincare regime. 

Fresh CC Crème SPF50-Pa+++ Ultra-Fluid Correction:

A liquid CC crème, and colour-control skincare formula with a fluid, lightweight texture that sits lightly on the skin. The formula’s star ingredients are kept separate until they are released on the skin while powerful organic and mineral SPF50 uv filters protect. This fresh formulation instantly hydrates while offering all the coverage and protection of a classic BB/CC cream.

Brightening Pore-Refining Cloud Crème:

This weightless cream melts into the skin to visibly reduce the appearance of pores. It’s enriched with Edelweiss extract to correct dark spots, and a sebum-reducing ingredient enclosed within the smart microcapsules to mattify oily skin.

UV Shield SPF50+ Pa++++:

The ultimate shield of protection, this organic and mineral formulation offers a uv filter in a feather-light texture. Lightweight fluid leaves no white residue and melts instantly into the skin, while offering a natural veil that feels like second-skin.

