Dior Snow: First Look

Spring signals a shift from high coverage formulations to a barely there, dewy glow. A daunting prospect for many with a less-than-perfect complexion, but Dior aim to address this notion through their latest skincare innovation to be released in April. Harnessing years of research into the makeup of Asian skin, Dior Science share their latest advancement, Diorsnow Microcaps Biotechnology. By micro-encapsulating powerful active ingredients, efficacy is preserved until they are released upon application. This means that natural origin extract colour pigments, vitamins and even the most fragile ingredients can be preserved in specially formulated biocompatible capsules to preserve the natural properties. Formulations are highly effective and textures are airy, light. View the gallery to discover the three ultimate additions for your new season skincare regime.