Chanel’s Ombre Première

Much like its ready-to-wear collections, the House of Chanel implements a strategic approach to the creation of its beauty products. They are often unparalleled in quality, compact in packaging and (most importantly) display a unique knack for being multipurpose. The Ombre Première collection is the newest example of this. It offers women a mix of colours that range from deep reds and kingfisher blues to opulent golds inspired by the confident women of today. These colours can be used as singular shades across the eyes or combined with each other for amplified effect. Here, makeup artist Luisa Pica, who is responsible for the looks in the brand’s photographic shoots, shows us how to perfectly meld textures of matte, satin and metal eye shadow using Chanel’s stand-alone ‘eye-brush’ which allows for runway ready results.