Jump to Navigation
Menu
Menu
Mojeh
Subscribe
Best Springtime Scents
April 5th 2017
We explore the five springtime scents to try now.
Dolce&Gabbana Velvet Cypress: Evoking memories of the Mediterranean landscape, Dolce&Gabbana's latest fragrance fuses the heady scent of Italian Cypress with refreshing notes of bergamot and lemon.
1 / 5
1 / 5
Dolce&Gabbana Velvet Cypress: Evoking memories of the Mediterranean landscape, Dolce&Gabbana's latest fragrance fuses the heady scent of Italian Cypress with refreshing notes of bergamot and lemon.
Aerin Tangier Vanille d'Or: Aerin Lauder's Tangier Vanille is one of three new fragrances in her d'Or collection. Drawing on the mystery and beauty of Morocco, the perfume combines Madagascan vanilla, bergamot, black plum, Bulgarian rose, saffron and myrrh to powerful effect.
2 / 5
2 / 5
Aerin Tangier Vanille d'Or: Aerin Lauder's Tangier Vanille is one of three new fragrances in her d'Or collection. Drawing on the mystery and beauty of Morocco, the perfume combines Madagascan vanilla, bergamot, black plum, Bulgarian rose, saffron and myrrh to powerful effect.
Elie Saab Le Parfum: A sweet concoction of red mandarin, frangipani, pomegranate, jasmine sambac and orange blossom, couturier Elie Saab's perfume celebrates opulence and glamour.
3 / 5
3 / 5
Elie Saab Le Parfum: A sweet concoction of red mandarin, frangipani, pomegranate, jasmine sambac and orange blossom, couturier Elie Saab's perfume celebrates opulence and glamour.
Chopard Musk Malaki: A captivating mix of cedarwood, leather and black pepper, Musk Malaki brings together elements of oriental and occidental traditions.
4 / 5
4 / 5
Chopard Musk Malaki: A captivating mix of cedarwood, leather and black pepper, Musk Malaki brings together elements of oriental and occidental traditions.
Miu Miu L'eau Bleue: This scent by Miu Miu pairs sweet notes of lily of the valley with the peppery smell of akigalawood.
5 / 5
5 / 5
Miu Miu L'eau Bleue: This scent by Miu Miu pairs sweet notes of lily of the valley with the peppery smell of akigalawood.