Beauty Focus: Apa Beauty September 19th 2017

“All of the products in this line are designed to get people to take better care of their teeth and to stop them from thinking about beauty and dental products as two different categories,” explains Dr. Michael Apa of his new Apa Beauty line which makes his dental expertise acessible on a daily basis. “Skincare lines give you healthy skin healthy and make you look good and it’s the same with dental care! The problem is that dental companies have marketed their toothbrushes and care products as utility rather than beauty items. When we came up with this idea, we wanted to bring dental and smile care into the beauty conversation as it’s an important part of how you look and feel about yourself,” he says gesturing to the range of sleek, minimal tubes and containers amassed on the table in front of him.

Divided into three separate sets, Dr. Apa starts by taking me through the Radiance Care Kit which contains a sugar scrub lip loofah to exfoliate dead skin from lips, a brighteneing tooth gloss infused with antioxidants, cavity fighting ingredients and super fresh peppermint and a sheer blue lip shine which contains blue crystals to reflect the light into your smile.

The Apa White Duo consists of 10 professional at home whitening strips containing 20 per cent carbamide peroxide and a whitening pen. The thick film within the strips moulds to your teeth and seals the carbamide peroxide in. Designed to be worn for an hour and a half five days in a row to have the same results as professional whitening.