Beauty Breakdown: New Years Eve December 28th 2016 2.5 min read

Dark, smoky eyes are a rarity for a spring catwalk, but this look from Carolina Herrera SS17 calls to be worn right away. We marked it as the ultimate in forward thinking New Year's beauty, ticking the boxes of glamour with a contemporary update in the form of orange-tinted lips and slicked back hair. Here, three makeup artists dissect the beauty and Caroline Greyl of Leonor Greyl explains the three steps to show stopping slicked-back hair.

Natasha Zaki: Flawless Skin First, use a Glossy Make Up Blending Sponge, but make it damp! This blending sponge has been designed to help blend your foundation perfectly without taking away any product. It also helps achieve an even tone and a flawless finish! Using your damp blender and my recommended foundation 'Nude Air' by Dior Beauty, tap the sponge gently and firmly onto your skin and repeat all over with three thin layers to ensure your foundation is secure for any kind of night ahead. Using the flat tip end of your blender and a NARS concealer, tap in two layers of concealer under your eyes. Now, set your flawless skin by using a loose powder, I recommend the one by Laura Mercier. Apply all over the face with the damp blender. To create realistic elements of light and dark, use a highlighter on your cheekbones, Cupid’s bow and the bridge of the nose, use a bronzer/contour on the hollow of your cheeks and down the sides of your nose! Pop a bit of blusher on the apple of your cheek and continue with your eyes and lips to finish your look. www.glossymakeup.com

Lorna Butler: The Ultimate Arch To achieve the perfect brow it's a one-stop shop for me at the Benefit counter as they provide all the necessary tools to first clean, define, shape and fill with your desired colour. Good tweezers are so important to the end result, so workout the desired shape before you start. Use an angled brow brush to enhance the shape and fill in with colour. I prefer using brow-shadow for a natural finish rather than a pencil. Tip: Use a warm-brown pigment to pop the tone. www.lornabutler.com

Manuel Losada Gomez: Elevated Eyes Beautiful winged smoky eyes are super easy to achieve. I start by using an eye shadow primer to make sure everything stays in place, currently I love Dior’s eye shadow primer. Then, choose a cream eye shadow and smudge along the top rim of your eyes before gradually blending upwards to the crease. Next, wing out the edges to create that cool feeling of smudged liner. Tip: Don’t worry about the edges, you always can perfect them with the help of a Q-tip and a little bit of foundation to clean and define. Finish with a generous coat of mascara, I’m in love with Telescopic by L’Oreal, it features a special brush with a flat side to lengthen the lashes and a comb to separate with precision. Perfect Pout Always have a gentle lip scrub to hand. I like Lip Love by Charlotte Tilbury, it’s a delicious lip renewing honey scrub. Natural sugar crystals gently remove dead cells and boost circulation, which helps to eliminate fine lines around your mouth that may cause lipstick to stray. Next, I line the lips with a half shade lighter than the lipstick colour for a seamless blend. Define the lips with the help of a lip brush. Trace the shape of your lips and define the edges, then apply a coat of the lipstick, for Carolina Herrera’s fresh, orange-tinted lips my shade of the moment is Morange by MAC. www.manuellosada.website