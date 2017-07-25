Menu Menu

Beauty Blogger Must-Haves

July 25th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

In recent years we’ve wholeheartedly embraced beauty bloggers and their many talents. From their home remedies to under the radar beauty finds, not to mention their otherworldly skills when it comes to highlighting and contouring, they’ve brought a fresh perspective to the beauty industry. But between all the eyelash extensions and anti-frizz serums it’s often difficult to keep track of what their latest beauty must-haves are. Today on MOJEH.com we uncover the beauty products that have five Middle Eastern beauty mavens buzzing. 

Maya Ahmad: Maya has a unique flair for lip shades that are both chic and dreamy. Here, her striking crimson lips are a product of Guerlain’s Rouge G De Guerlain lipstick. Utilising hyaluronic acid spheres to give lips perfectly smooth texture with remarkable colour, we can see why this is one her go-to products.

Sazan Hendrix: Let’s take a moment to appreciate the sun kissed glow and vibrant lip colours of Sazan Hendrix (pictured here with beauty Vlogger Teni Panosian). The soon to be mum counts Maybelline’s Superstay Matte Ink lipstick as her go-to shade for summer.

Sonia Ali: Sonia Ali makes up one part of the makeup duo SoniaxFyza with her sister Fyza. While these two are often sampling a selection of covetable products, their must-have item for the summer is a quality lip-oil. Try Elizabeth Arden’s sheer version which contains five precious oils for extra plumpness.

Deema Al Asadi: This beauty blogger has a more colourful approach to both beauty and fashion sampling makeup and ensembles that most would shy away from. Here, her rose pink lip shade complements a tanned glow, and while her Instacaption requests a follow on Snapchat to find out her product of choice, we can attest to the wonders of Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for sun kissed skin.

Negin Mirsalehi: We’re obsessing over Negin Mirsalehi’s enviably luscious tresses that seem to defy the rules of humidity. In a recent video we learned the secrets behind it! The Vlogger’s own cruelty-free haircare company called Gisou has a unique range of products such as the Propolis Infused Texturising Wave Spray that guarantee waves for days.

