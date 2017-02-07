Alternative Beauty Looks for Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of the year – when the smartphone heart emoji is in high demand and (try as you may) last minute table reservations just don’t seem to be working. However, one thing you can guarantee is your stellar beauty look. However, we aren’t talking about girly pinks or overused reds. Instead, this season we’re taking inspiration from powerful statement collections like Dior’s latest feminist-laden runway. These beauty looks are simple, effective and exude glamour; perfect for when you’re dining withthat special someone or celebrating a ladies night out on the town.

Dewy Allure With the no makeup ‘makeup’ look still on trend. We’re all about the dewy glow. Dab eyelids with MAC’S studio eye gloss and mix with a touch of Nymphea shimmer eye shadow by NARS. Keep lips naturally pumped with a quick application of advanced lip treatment by Fresh. The formula corrects and conditions lips for a smooth, youthful-looking finish. Brush out your hair and opt for a simple blow dry as opposed to avant-garde hair-styles.







1. AALTO S/S17 | 1. Shimmer eye shadow- Nymphea, NARS | 2. Studio eye gloss, MAC | 3. Advanced sugar lip treatment, FRESH

Summer Tan Nothing looks better than a healthy bronzed skin tone. For those of you that haven’t had the time to seep up that much-needed Vitamin D, here is the next best thing. Dab moisturised skin with Tom Ford’s delicate bronzer that evenly flushes the body with a naturally golden glow, and accentuate the eye with a dark rock ‘n’ roll edge by Saint Laurent. For an interesting detail, dab the centre of your lids with a hint of metallic glimmer, using Guerlain’s silver eye pencil gel. Opt for gently tousled locks slicked back or leave hair combed and au naturel.







1. ALTUZARRA S/S 17 | 2. Bronzer, TOM FORD | 3. Eye duo smoker eye shadow, SAINT LAURENT | 4. Gel eye pencil, GUERLAIN

High Heaven Let your hair do the talking - literally. While we’re not suggesting an up do worthy of Marie Antoinette, Dior’s braided back top knot is the best way to make a statement without appearing showy. Before attempting this style, make sure your hair is infused with the right products to de-frizz and retain its shine. Bumble & Bumble’s invisible oil keeps hair hydrated and easier to braid, while Alterna’s caviar hairspray offers the right hold. Keep everything else minimal and concentrate on your skin with Dior’s luminescent forever makeup cushion.