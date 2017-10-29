Word On The Street

Logo-mania and political and witty statements have made a triumphant return to high fashion this year. Highly popular in the Nineties, the return of the trend has seen brands such as Gucci, Versace, Alexander Wang and Balenciaga get on board. First seen on T-shirts during the spring/summer17 runway shows last year, logos and slogans have now infiltrated, outerwear and accessories. This season the coolest way to take on the trend is through footwear with everything from boots to sneakers bearing logos and statements. We share our favourite street style looks from the recent spring/summer18 shows.