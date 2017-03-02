Weekend Vibes With Chopard

In 1976, Ronald Kurowski, an innovative jewellery designer, began experimenting with the sparkle of unset diamonds for his impending Chopard collection. The subsequent pieces were titled Happy Diamonds, a scintillating assortment of resplendent jewellery within which diamonds can enjoy total movement. Each piece features moving gemstones that are sheathed in glittering gold that's supplied by Chopard’s own foundry, which heightens the diamonds’ mobility as they spin and revolve playfully from underneath a crystal covering.