Watch: LV x Koons

Known for their seminal artistic collaborations that have previously included Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Yayoi Kusama, Stephen Sprouse, Cindy Sherman, James Turrell, Olafur Eliasson and Daniel Buren, the French House’s latest pairing sees, New-York- based artist Jeff Koons create a new range of bags and accessories to be launched on 28th April.

A highly revered figure in contemporary art, Koons takes imagery from his long-standing ‘Gazing Ball’ paintings, a series of large-scale hand-painted reproductions of works by the Old Masters, including da Vinci, Titian, Rubens, Fragonard and Van Gogh. In their new incarnation, Koons reimagines these iconic works transposing them onto Louis Vuitton bags including the Speedy, the Keepall and the Neverfull.

In another, novel twist to the tale, Koons has also reconfigured the famous Louis Vuitton Monogram to bear his initials. This represents a radical departure for the House, which has never previously allowed its iconic pattern to be reshaped. Elements from this new monogram have been crafted by Louis Vuitton in metal and placed on the exterior of the bag, as has Koons’s own signature. Each bag also carries a tag in the shape of the inflatable rabbit which has proved to be an enduring motif in Koons’s work throughout his 40-year career, while a biography and portrait of the Master whose work has been referenced is featured on the inside of the bag.

Watch the teaser here.