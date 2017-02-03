Time For Romance

With Valentine’s Day just a couple of weeks away, it’s time to get prepared with what you’re going to get that special person in your life. Fortunately, this annual celebration of love shares the values of desire, emotion and timelessness that have become the essence and philosophy of experienced watchmakers, House of Bovet 1822.

The Switzerland-based Maison has created some of the world’s most highly complicated timepieces, and have recently unveiled an exclusive ‘His & Her’ gift set featuring two timeless tickers in stainless steel and with a blue dial.