Time For Romance
February 3rd 2017
0.5 min read
With Valentine’s Day just a couple of weeks away, it’s time to get prepared with what you’re going to get that special person in your life. Fortunately, this annual celebration of love shares the values of desire, emotion and timelessness that have become the essence and philosophy of experienced watchmakers, House of Bovet 1822.
The Switzerland-based Maison has created some of the world’s most highly complicated timepieces, and have recently unveiled an exclusive ‘His & Her’ gift set featuring two timeless tickers in stainless steel and with a blue dial.
For the ladies, Bovet’s Miss Audrey is a rare gem of femininity and refinement. The exceptional timepiece is housed in a delicate 36mm-diametre stainless steel case and features the patented Amadeo® convertible system. The latter draws inspiration from the exquisite 19th Century pocket watch, and transforms the Miss Audrey into a reversible wristwatch, pendant, or table clock. Extremely versatile and powered by a self-winding mechanical movement, this exceptionally slim timepiece also showcases a striking midnight-blue dial.
Meanwhile, the 19Thirty is a sophisticated, genteel accessory that showcases a stainless steel case and an aesthetic that harks back to the decadent Thirties ‘easel’ chronometre, one of the last pocket watches to be manufactured by Bovet before wristwatches became popular. Powered by an in-house calibre, the wearer can choose between three opulent dials – blue circular brushed, black circular brushed or ivory polished lacquered, as well as three types of numerals – Arabic, Chinese or Roman.