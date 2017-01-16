Tech-Savvy

There's no denying Nicolas Ghesquière has an incredible ability to create some of the fashion industry's biggest 'It' bags season after season. For Louis Vuitton's spring/summer17 show, he chose to build on the success of the house's Petite Malle bag by crafting a range of iPhone cases that emulated the cult bag's design. The cases draw from the original design of Louis Vuitton's iconic travel trunks and feature mini padlock details as well as the house's instantly recognisable logo. Available in a variety of colour combinations and finishes the Petite Malle cases will be available in Louis Vuitton boutiques on February 1st.