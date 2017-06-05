Tasseled Touches

The spring/summer17 runways left us spoilt for choice when it came to accessories. From oversized bags and micro-mini purses, sliders to sock boots and multiple belts to mismatched earrings there was plenty on offer for minimalists and maximalists alike. Colourful tassels adorned everything from jewellery to bags and shoes exuding an upbeat and playful energy. At Paule Ka tassels were crafted from feathers in vivid shades of crimson, yellow, orange and blue, while Anna Molinari added threaded and raffia flourishes to earrings and footwear to further convey her Latin American folk theme. Tods opted for a slightly more refined approach utilising sleek leather tassels which appeared across the collection's bags and clutches. An excellent way to introduce an animated dose of colour, look for pieces in rich and arresting hues to pack a light-hearted punch.