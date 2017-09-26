TAG Heuer Partners With Raha Moharrak

Raha Moharrak, the youngest Arab and first Saudi woman to conquer Mount Everest, has been announced as the latest regional TAG Heuer ambassador.

An adventurer and boundary-breaking, the brunette beauty is a perfect fit for the state-of-the-art maison, that’s constantly reworking each timeless and steadfast timepiece so as to spearhead the industry’s innovation and artisanal excellence.

Moharrak first made headlines after the summited Kilimanjaro, which encouraged her to climb Everest in May 2013.

The brand’s feature film of Moharrak superbly captures the adrenaline-junkie and maison’s energetic spirit, and was filmed in Zermatt, Switzerland, to commemorate TAG Heuer’s Swiss roots and heritage.

Mr Pic, regional brand director says: “Raha is an incredible achiever and sees no limit to break rules and push boundaries. We see an amazing potential with Raha for what she represents toward the millennials of the Middle East.”

“A story is only as powerful as the hearts and minds it reaches and being the first Arab female ambassador for TAG Heuer is a powerful way of breaking the stereotype and an absolute honour," adds Moharrak.