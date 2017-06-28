Swarovski and Karlie Kloss Recreate History

Crystal jeweller Swarovski has a long running affiliation with Hollywood. The Austrian brand's most memorable ties to the silver screen are arguably the two iconic scenes from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Breakfast at Tiffany's in which their crystal adornments were featured on Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. To celebrate their storied history with Hollywood the jeweller teamed up with brand ambassador Karlie Kloss to reimagine some of the film industry's most glamorous scenes with a modern spin. We take a look at some of the stunning images here.