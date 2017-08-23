Suzanne Kalan’s Daughter Launches Amalfi Collection

For years Suzanne Kalan’s jewellery range has had Middle Eastern women scrabbling for the latest in her glitz and glamour assortment of treaures. Now, the creative’s equally talented daughter, Patile Kalan, has unveiled her latest colourful collection, entitled Amalfi.

With four jewellery lines already under her belt (the first of which was launched in 2012), Patile recently debuted her latest collection, which is inspired by the decadent Amalfi coast in Italy, at Couture 2017. The line’s light and bright creations are suitable for everyday wear and boast vibrant semi-precious gemstones, each of which are accented with dazzling diamonds.