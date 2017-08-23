Suzanne Kalan’s Daughter Launches Amalfi Collection

For years Suzanne Kalan’s jewellery range has had Middle Eastern women scrabbling for the latest in her glitz and glamour assortment of treaures. Now, the creative’s equally talented daughter, Patile Kalan, has unveiled her latest colourful collection, entitled Amalfi.
With four jewellery lines already under her belt (the first of which was launched in 2012), Patile recently debuted her latest collection, which is inspired by the decadent Amalfi coast in Italy, at Couture 2017. The line’s light and bright creations are suitable for everyday wear and boast vibrant semi-precious gemstones, each of which are accented with dazzling diamonds.
Key pieces include the cluster post earrings, the emerald and baguette post earrings and the mix bar necklace, all of which are available internationally. With an exceptionally skilled jewellery designer for a mother, who boasts over 29 years of experience in the industry, MOJEH has no doubt that Patile has a long and successful diamond-studded career ahead of her.
Italy’s mountains and charming seaside towns are perfectly captured in the designer’s handpicked stones and design structures, which add a fun and vibrant element to the already popular 14-karat line. Morganite, rhodollite and topaz are just some of the spectacular jewels that evoke sunkissed memories of sky-blue waters and fresh European air.