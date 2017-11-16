Stuart Weitzman and Gigi Hadid’s Second Shoe Collaboration

It’s official - all eyes are on Gigi Hadid and Stuart Weitzman. The luxury brand has, once again, collaborated with the supermodel, much to the delight of fashion aficionados everywhere. For the footwear company’s autumn/winter17 advertising campaign, two footwear styles, named EYELOVE and the EYELOVEMORE, are showcased. The pointed-toe mules boast a classic structure conceptualised by creative director Giovanni Morelli, and have been modified to suit the sophisticated and sleek style of Hadid.

“I’ve really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fall…no more cold toes! The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies. It’s emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at. The bright colours are fun and remind me why we designed these shoes — they represent our commitment to build three additional schools with Pencils of Promise. Look good, do good,” said Hadid about the recent unveiling.

Packaged in a signature Gigi Hadid box with a matching dust bag, the mules are available exclusively at Moda Operandi in the Middle East