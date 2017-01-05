The SS17 Campaign We Can't Wait To See

This week, storied Parisian fashion house Chanel announced a new advertising campaign. Shot by Karl Lagerfeld, the campaign celebrates Chanel's Gabrielle Bag and will star Kristen Stewart, Caroline de Maigret, Cara Delevingne and Pharrell Williams. The bag, which made its debut during the brand's SS17 runway show in October last year, features a unique double chain strap that can be worn across the body and on the shoulder simultaneously. Both practical and elegant, the handbag fuses both flexibility and structure, by combining a slouchy leather body with a solid thermoformed base. The campaign is set to launch on April 3rd - we can't wait to see it!