Socks Off

November 12th 2017

They say you can tell a lot about a person by looking at their shoes, but what about their socks?  The runways have transformed this practical everyday item into the latest status symbol. Tastemakers around the globe have latched onto this coveted item, pairing them with the season’s most noteworthy shoes. This quirky accessory makes the perfect transitional piece to carry your look into the cooler weather, easily extending the window of opportunity for our much-loved sandals. Experiment with playful designs from names such as Gucci and Rachel Comey, and see some of our favourite styles above.

