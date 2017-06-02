Rihanna Reveals Chopard Jewellery Collection
June 2nd 2017
0.5 min read
“I have always been in love with Chopard’s exquisite jewellery, so to actually design collections with them is something I still can’t believe,” says style icon and global superstar Rihanna.
Luxury jewellery maison Chopard recently announced their highly anticipated collaboration with the beloved musician, entitled RIHANNA ♥ CHOPARD. For years, Rihanna and Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele have worked closely together, and now their creativity and passion has been combined to create a spectacular collection of haute joaillerie jewellery.
Rihanna has long dazzled on the glamorous red carpet in various collections by the French maison, and thus Scheufele reveals that their collaboration was an easy one. “Rihanna and I collaborated closely on this collection so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece.”
Heavily inspired by the singer’s island roots, the lush gardens and tranquil waters of Barbados is present in each awe-inspiring creation. RIHANNA ♥ CHOPARD was debuted last month as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Cannes Film Festival, as well as Chopard’s 20th anniversary as the illustrious celebration’s official partner.