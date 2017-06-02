Rihanna Reveals Chopard Jewellery Collection

“I have always been in love with Chopard’s exquisite jewellery, so to actually design collections with them is something I still can’t believe,” says style icon and global superstar Rihanna.

Luxury jewellery maison Chopard recently announced their highly anticipated collaboration with the beloved musician, entitled RIHANNA ♥ CHOPARD. For years, Rihanna and Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele have worked closely together, and now their creativity and passion has been combined to create a spectacular collection of haute joaillerie jewellery.