Prada’s Exclusive Designs For Ramadan

April 28th 2017

For the very first time, Prada has unveiled an exclusive Middle East release to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan. A limited edition of the brand’s highly coveted Frame handbag will be presented with a spectacularly dazzling sapphire-blue crocodile finish, as well as ruby-red and emerald-green ostrich-finished versions – all of which come with a special edition Middle East inner tag.

With only one sapphire-blue crocodile creation available in each of Prada’s luxurious stores in the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, MOJEH recommends visiting boutiques fast or, alternatively, browsing the brand's other Ramadan-exclusive collection. Assembled using the finest velvet and leather, as well as various precious skins and gemstones (emeralds, rubies and sapphires), each handbag comes with a detachable jewel chain that allows for easy-to-wear customisation.

