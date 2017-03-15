Piaget Meets Art Dubai

Piaget has long demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the arts. The luxury Swiss Maison continues to bush boundaries with its innovative timepieces and glittering jewellery. Therefore, it makes sense for the brand to exhibit its latest highly anticipated collection, entitled Sunny Side of Life, at this year’s Art Dubai.

From March 15 to 18, Piaget returns to the annual international art fair for its second consecutive year and, by doing so, will present Sunny Side of Life for the first time in the region. Sky-blue sapphires, sunshine-yellow diamonds and intricate gold designs reinforce the creative pioneer’s already sterling reputation as an industry innovator.

Sunny Side of Life’s aesthetic is a lavish celebration of joy and happiness, and thus few places in the world embody the collection’s carefree, lighthearted spirit as scrupulously as Dubai. “With its endless sun and its boundless energy, Dubai has become a formidable arbiter of style and emerging trends, a place like no other where life is to be enjoyed to the fullest under the warm sun,” says Chabi Nouri, Piaget’s CEO.