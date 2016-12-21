Menu Menu

Party Perfect Sandals

December 21st 2016

  • Giuseppe Zanotti
  • Oscar Tiye
  • Marni
  • Malone Souliers
  • Dolce Gabbana
  • Jimmy Choo
  • Tom Ford
  • Giuseppe Zanotti
  • Charlotte Olympia
  • Aquazzurra
  • Alexander McQueen
  • Miu Miu

As the party and events season gets into full swing we take a look at some of this year's show-stopping sandals that will have a significant impact on any party outfit. Add some serious glitz to an all black ensemble in Tom Ford's metallic python sandals or live a real life fairytale in Dolce&Gabbana's fit-for-a-princess crystal-embellished satin heels. We've included a variety of heel heights and sizes to ensure you find something that will inspire your latest party look. 

