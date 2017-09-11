NYFW SS18: Accessories on the Street

If February's autumn/winter17 runways taught us anything, it was that power dressing was back and in a big way. From striking, potent colours and structured silhouettes to hard-hitting footwear and accessories there's an overwhelming go hard or go home aesthetic propelling style this season. Thankfully for us, the fash-pack have led the way as we hot foot it into autumn, giving us a taste of how to style the season's key accessories. We share ten style notes to navigate the season ahead as demonstrated on the streets during NYFW.