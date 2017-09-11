Menu Menu

NYFW SS18: Accessories on the Street

September 11th 2017

If February's autumn/winter17 runways taught us anything, it was that power dressing was back and in a big way. From striking, potent colours and structured silhouettes to hard-hitting footwear and accessories there's an overwhelming go hard or go home aesthetic propelling style this season. Thankfully for us, the fash-pack have led the way as we hot foot it into autumn, giving us a taste of how to style the season's key accessories. We share ten style notes to navigate the season ahead as demonstrated on the streets during NYFW. 

Indulge in a flaming flight of fancy with Prada's feather trimmed satin sandals. While undeniably flamboyant, there is as always, an element of practicality to these beauties thanks to their sturdy block heel. Pair with a modest midi dress or an embossed leather skirt for maximum impact.

Subvert reality with Prada's cahier-print velvet handbag which merges and surrealism through its playful illusion of buckles and straps.

High-shine ankle boots are the perfect way to add texture to a tonal ensemble. Highly versatile, these can be worn with just about anything and will lend a modern, tough-girl edge to dresses and skirts.

Use a contrasting belt to reign in ruffles and break up a tonal outfit.

Hot pink sock boots get a resounding yes here at MOJEH. Don with a tailored suit for an unexpected but welcome riot of colour or take a more mysterious approach and let them peek out from under an abaya or Victoriana-style gown.

Leave your ballerina flats at home and take a slightly less conventional pair of flats for a spin. Pointy toed-shapes, iridescent leathers and pearl embellishments are spot on for the season.

Louis Vuitton's monochrome pumps have an architectural quality to them. Wear with denim or leather trousers for polished cool or pair with a black cocktail dress for after-work attire.

Double-duty accessories that fuse form and function such as Gucci's quilted leather belt bag are worth their weight in gold. Use it to cinch in an oversized blazer or wear on the hips and with jeans or athleisure-style trousers for an edgier approach.

Tried and tested wardrobe staples such as a classic black pump have been revamped this season. Don a two-tone pair with anything from distressed denim to a structured suit for a look that's anything but ordinary.

Update existing classics by selecting versions in the season's statement hues. Heeled boots in oxblood or burgundy embody opulence and will wear well with black, navy, brown and grey.

