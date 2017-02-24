Menu Menu

MOJEH Edit: DJWE 2017

February 24th 2017

Each year, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) showcases some of the world’s most unique and interactive Maisons, who congregate to unveil their master craftsmanship, as well as provide an exclusive insight into the precision and complexity of high jewellery design and watchmaking.

Now in its 14th year, DJWE has firmly established itself as an exceptional opportunity for watch enthusiasts and gemstone connoisseurs. As one of the world’s most prestigious exhibitions permitting direct sales by exhibitors to private individuals, the event attracts some of the region's most affluent visitors. Browse MOJEH's photo gallery for our edit on the most exceptional horological and high jewellery highlights from DJWE 2017.

Annie Darling

Signature Grenat Ouverte, CHANEL. 18-karat white gold is combined with a 39.92-carat cushion-cut garnet, 91 brilliant-cut yellow sapphires for a total weight of 2.5 carats, and 79 fancy-cut orange sapphires for a total weight of 30.4 carats.

Signature Grenat Ouverte, CHANEL. 18-karat white gold is combined with a 39.92-carat cushion-cut garnet, 91 brilliant-cut yellow sapphires for a total weight of 2.5 carats, and 79 fancy-cut orange sapphires for a total weight of 30.4 carats.

Imperiale Joaillerie, CHOPARD. Anise-green, blood-red and ocean-blue dominates this mesmerising timepiece that’s drenched in rainbow colours that immediately draw the eye to 581 sapphires and various set stones totalling 47.98 carats.

Imperiale Joaillerie, CHOPARD. Anise-green, blood-red and ocean-blue dominates this mesmerising timepiece that's drenched in rainbow colours that immediately draw the eye to 581 sapphires and various set stones totalling 47.98 carats.

9,923 brilliant-cut diamonds, totalling 50.06 carats, and 353 baguette-cut diamonds, totalling 15.85 carats, adorn the dramatic mirror-polished and blackened gold hand Diamond Fury timepiece, AUDEMARS PIGUET.

9,923 brilliant-cut diamonds, totalling 50.06 carats, and 353 baguette-cut diamonds, totalling 15.85 carats, adorn the dramatic mirror-polished and blackened gold hand Diamond Fury timepiece, AUDEMARS PIGUET.

Récital 20 Astérium, BOVET 1822. Available in various gold and platinum, this exceptional timepiece boasts an innovative time display that offers a celestial view of our planet, complete with star clusters and constellations.

Récital 20 Astérium, BOVET 1822. Available in various gold and platinum, this exceptional timepiece boasts an innovative time display that offers a celestial view of our planet, complete with star clusters and constellations.

Divas Necklace, ROBERT WAN. Wan’s known as ‘The Emperor of the Tahitian Pearl’ and spearheads the only brand worldwide to craft major high jewellery pieces from rare and precious pearls with a diameter over 15mm.

Divas Necklace, ROBERT WAN. Wan's known as 'The Emperor of the Tahitian Pearl' and spearheads the only brand worldwide to craft major high jewellery pieces from rare and precious pearls with a diameter over 15mm.

Lady Arpels Ballerine Enchantée d'Orient, VAN CLEEF & ARPELS. A 40mm yellow gold case is worn alongside a yellow gold bezel set with round diamonds and a guilloché enamel dial with a sculpted white gold ballerina made from round and pear-cut diamonds.

Lady Arpels Ballerine Enchantée d'Orient, VAN CLEEF & ARPELS. A 40mm yellow gold case is worn alongside a yellow gold bezel set with round diamonds and a guilloché enamel dial with a sculpted white gold ballerina made from round and pear-cut diamonds.

Evil Eye Bracelet, SUZANNE KALAN. The designer’s latest release, the Evil Eye Fireworks Collection features scattered settings and baguette-cut diamonds, which serve as spider-spindly eyelashes that encompass an iris of turquoise stone.

Evil Eye Bracelet, SUZANNE KALAN. The designer's latest release, the Evil Eye Fireworks Collection features scattered settings and baguette-cut diamonds, which serve as spider-spindly eyelashes that encompass an iris of turquoise stone.

Muhammad Ali Middle East Watch, TAG HEUER. After personally meeting the boxing champion in 2012, TAG Heuer’s CEO has opted to pay tribute to Muhammad Ali with a dedicated timepiece exclusive to the Middle East.

Muhammad Ali Middle East Watch, TAG HEUER. After personally meeting the boxing champion in 2012, TAG Heuer's CEO has opted to pay tribute to Muhammad Ali with a dedicated timepiece exclusive to the Middle East.

