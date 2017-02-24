MOJEH Edit: DJWE 2017

Each year, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) showcases some of the world’s most unique and interactive Maisons, who congregate to unveil their master craftsmanship, as well as provide an exclusive insight into the precision and complexity of high jewellery design and watchmaking.

Now in its 14th year, DJWE has firmly established itself as an exceptional opportunity for watch enthusiasts and gemstone connoisseurs. As one of the world’s most prestigious exhibitions permitting direct sales by exhibitors to private individuals, the event attracts some of the region's most affluent visitors. Browse MOJEH's photo gallery for our edit on the most exceptional horological and high jewellery highlights from DJWE 2017.