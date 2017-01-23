Miniature Matters

The spring/summer17 shows set forth a variety of unexpected trends including summer boots, brightly coloured nylon stockings and futuristic eyewear, to name but a few. Of these perhaps one of the most surprising was the micro mini bag. Ideal for the minimalist or those looking to simplify and declutter in 2017, travel light with Anya Hindmarch's glittery blue top handle tote or add some pint sized polished to work attire with Christopher Kane's sleek box bag. For a more playful approach, look no further than Chanel's robot bag or opt for Chloe's boho crescent bag for lazy al fresco lunches. Available in a plethora of styles including backpacks, top handles and cross body bags, these tiny accessories prove that good things do in fact come in small packages.