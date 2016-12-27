M2MALLETIER Is Here

There’s no denying that the fashion business is not easily penetrable for new talent. But, on the rare occasion that an emerging designer does break through, it is most certainly worth our praise. M2MALLETIER is one such brand and is helmed by Melissa Losada and Marcela Velez.

Their exceptional line of luxury handbags were first launched in Barcelona in 2012 and were inspired by the works of French interior designer Jean-Michel Frank and Catalan architect Ricardo Bofill. The brand’s philosophy is interpreted as the unification of two fundamental cultural movements: minimalism and surrealism.

The design duo met at the prestigious school of Parsons in New York and were drawn together by their mutual goal to create a label that no only paid homage to their Colombian roots but transforms ordinary leather goods into exquisite collectable pieces for the modern woman with discerning taste.