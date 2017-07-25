Menu Menu

How To Wear Kitten Heels

July 25th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

Since the invention of the high heel we’ve been celebrating its many transformative capabilities with little regard for our comfort, but could one possibly have both?

Many assume that by compromising the glamour-quota instilled by our trusty high heels, our only alternative is something akin to scruffy gym shoes, but for many fashion seasons now its been apparent that low-heeled footwear (or kitten heels as they are more aptly known) are much better. But how so?

For one, they are more efficient, allowing you to breeze through the day without blisters. The small heel height is less likely to give you joint problems and most importantly (for some) they are in their own league of glamour. Today we’ve taken a look at some of the best street style moments from fashion week to analyse exactly how the trendsetters are wearing them to truly embrace the power of the kitten heel.

The printed kitten heel is the equivalent of a six inch Christian Louboutin stiletto – the more vibrant the print, the more of a statement.

The perfect accent to a full camel coloured look and a hint of colour? Black kitten heels that accentuate the form and soften the angles of the foot.

In the mood for a more preppy look? Pair kitten heels with utilitarian jackets and slim leggings for the ultimate in weekend cool.

When in doubt always go for black. Wear dark cotton separates in lightweight layers teamed with a slim silk kitten heel for effortless Parisian elegance.

Texture appears across a range of kitten-heeled shoes, instantly rendering them contemporary and as a result whatever you wear seems to magically exude style-star status. A leather skort is definitely a good way to accent gold trimmed footwear.

Miroslava Duma makes day wear an art form by pairing a peplum-structured suit with diamanté encrusted Balenciaga kitten heels.

Be brave. A stark white ankle bootie with a kitten heel is all about embracing the future of design. Pair with slim pencil skirts or evening frocks.

