Hermès – The Verrou Bag

For years Hermès has created the finest in luxury leather accessories and its latest creation is a testament to its legacy, welcoming a new generation of innovation for the brand.

The Verrou is named after the uncommon deadbolt fastener which sets it apart from the more conventional accessories and serves as the differentiating component of the bag.

As with most Hermès products the underlying element of equestrianism is there, in fact this particular lock imitates the locking mechanism used in stables to keep stallions safely in their compartments. Owing to the fact that horses often tip open the first bolt, the second bolt at the bottom of the door can’t be kicked open, thus becoming the ingenious focus for the Verrou bag. Here, we look at this undeniably chic accessory that would make the ideal daytime or evening companion for any occasion.