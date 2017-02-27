Gucci spring/summer17 Eyewear Campaign

Photographer and artist Petra Collins takes us on a whimsical adventure seen through the eyes of two young children for her latest creative project for Gucci. No stranger to the Italian house, Collins walked in Alessandro Michele's autumn/winter16 show last year and also starred in the autumn/winter16 campaign film. In the latest installment for spring/summer17, filmed in Budapest where Collins grew up, the brand's short film features her grandmother and two cousins, who embark on a surreal adventure after stealing a pair of glittery glasses from their sleeping grandmother. Shot in a nostalgic and hazy cinematic style, the film captures the vintage charm of Michele's eyewear collection perfectly.