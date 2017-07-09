Focus Of The Week: Silks & Satins

Exude opulence with plush silks and satins that present an ode to regality. These sumptuous fabrics instantly elevate your daywear and provide a soft sheen to your evening attire. Designers such as Roger Vivier, Rupert Sanderson and Gianvito Rossi head this trend best with decadent designs that cater to every occasion. Look to rich jewel tones such as azure, emerald, burgundy and gold for a powerful palette that packs a punch. Try pairing a cool set of Pedro Garcia slides with an oversized suit or clash patterned Malone Souliers mules with a lively day dress.