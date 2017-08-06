Focus Of The Week: Miu Miu's My Miu Bag

Making its way from the runway to pavement, the My Miu bag is the first of its kind for Miu Miu, in which the name of the brand features prominently, both patched in psychedelic lettering and across the large polished gold or palladium lock.

Its artisanal design is its mainstay, emphasising craftsmanship and the finest fabrications through creative ingenuity and maximalist style. Available in five unique variations that encompass an assortment of exotic leathers, fur, embellishments and fringing, the collection's broad spectrum of colour ranges from natural python to bright pastels, offering something for everyone.

Styled casually with its accompanying cross-body strap or used as a clutch for an evening setting, this coveted bag makes a versatile option in your autumn/winter wardrobe.