Focus Of The Week: Abstract Ear

Abstract and obscure form the aesthetic for the season’s costume jewellery. Single earrings continue to reign supreme with designers such as Roksander and Alexis Mabille creating a plethora of new varieties. Sportmax went clean with retro hoop earrings while Versus Versace went with a cool and quirky lightning bolt motif, as seen in our latest shoot titled Mixtape found in the July/August Issue. Asymmetrical styles like those found at Balenciaga gave a luxe urban edge while Céline chose contemporary metal shapes. The trend also merged well with other movements, such as the punk rebellion, where accessories took on a tough exterior with the use of safety pins and chains.