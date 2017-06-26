Menu Menu

First Look: Bulgari's Autumn/Winter Accessories

June 26th 2017

Bulgari's autumn/winter17 collection sees the brand channel an edgier Seventies vibe with stud detailing, exotic skins, stars, swirling motifs and colourful dots adorning both bags and scarves. A colour palette of emerald green, rich burgundy, opal, quartz and tourmaline set an opulent tone for the updated Serpenti line and the new Diva's Dream styles, while silk and cashmere bring sensuality and luxury to the collection's scarves and stoles. We explore some of the collection's key pieces. 

The Serpenti Forever bag takes on an iridescent gleam in a glamorous brushed metallic calfskin leather.

Scarves feature circular motifs inspired by the figurative arts as well as House signatures such as the serpent Diva fan pattern.

Studded stars and geometric embellishments brings a rockstar edge to the coveted Serpenti silhouette.

The limited edition Stripes Serpenti Viper bag takes inspiration from tribal Maori tattoos resulting in a bold and striking pattern that commands attention.

The Elaphe Polka Dot bag exudes a playful Seventies charm and is available in two colour ways.

