First Look: Bulgari's Autumn/Winter Accessories

Bulgari's autumn/winter17 collection sees the brand channel an edgier Seventies vibe with stud detailing, exotic skins, stars, swirling motifs and colourful dots adorning both bags and scarves. A colour palette of emerald green, rich burgundy, opal, quartz and tourmaline set an opulent tone for the updated Serpenti line and the new Diva's Dream styles, while silk and cashmere bring sensuality and luxury to the collection's scarves and stoles. We explore some of the collection's key pieces.