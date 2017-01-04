Eyewear Trends Spring/Summer 2017

Whether the new year brings a new travel agenda or simply a chance to update autumn/winter’s well-worn eyewear, here we share the stand out trends that will shape our sunglass selection for the season ahead.







PUCCI | MARNI | MAX MARA | VERSUS

Futuristic We’re back to the future again with the recurrent trend that means business. Not for the faint hearted Pucci’s small orange options resembled Google glass while Max Mara stuck to straight edges and extra volume.







DOLCE&GABBANA | ETRO | PHILIP PLEIN | SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Coloured Reflective A trend that crept up slowly upon us a few seasons a go and now we can’t get enough. Mirrored lenses came in a spectrum of colours from the garden green adorned offerings at Dolce&Gabbana to the sleek circular shades seen at Salvatore Ferragamo.







FENDI | MISSONI | ROBERTO CAVALLI | VERSACE

Coloured Tint A major trend for the season, tinted glasses were everywhere for Spring/Summer 2017. Fendi went all out with a saccharine palette and candy coloured frames while Missoni updated the look with a cat-eye shape and Versace gave us attention-grabbing red.







ARTHUR ARBESSER | DKNY | GIVENCHY | TODS