With the latest eyewear collections currently dropping in the region, MOJEH has scoured through the collections to find the chicest frames for the season ahead. Conceal party-weary eyes behind Dolce&Gabbana's dazzling floral shades or opt for an understated pop of colour with Prada's colourful frames. There's a style to suit every face shape and occasion, the hardest part is to pick just one! Scroll through the gallery to see our favourites.