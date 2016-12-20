Dual Function Jewels

As high jewellery is always an investment and savvy buyers look to purchase the best of the best. We're looking to the ability of these exquisite pieces to transform from necklace to tiara or watch to bracelet. Thus displaying a unique versatility and indeed ensuring its longevity with its owner. Today we’re looking to the most exemplary of creations to suit the lifestyle of the modern mogul.

Graff’s mesmerising watch Created round a blaze of blue sapphires and fine diamonds it consists of a spectacular pair of detachable brooches centred with a pear-shaped sapphire on each linked with strands of sapphires and diamonds. The brooches that can be worn as a set or as a single pieces feature something altogether brilliant. A small dress watch; hidden in a tassel made of blue sapphire beads. The entire piece itself consists of 43.26 carats worth of diamonds and a whopping 332.13 carats worth of sapphires.

Van Cleef’s Bora Bracelet The Bora necklace is crafted in luminescent white gold, diamonds and turquoise from the brand’s Seven Seas High Jewellery collection. Apart from its cascading beads of blue evocative of the intriguing ocean depths, this unique creation can also be transformed into a bracelet owing to the simplest of detachable clasps expertly concealed within the design.

Secret Combination by Harry Winston Harry Winston possesses a unique and storied heritage for creating transformative pieces and this unique necklace is the perfect example of the houses striking craftsmanship. The detachable strands of fancy cut diamonds compromising of 568 marquise, square emerald-cut and round brilliant diamonds weighing 115.90 carats can be separated and assembled to create a varying selection of necklace designs from cascading layers of diamonds to a simple strand of brilliant cut stones.

Cartier’s Magic Incantation Necklace Part of the brand’s latest high jewellery collection, the incantation necklace boasts sparkling pavé set diamonds on a platinum necklace constructed in a traditional choker style. But a touch of the hand transforms the piece into a style that can be worn longer and when inverted a 22.8 carat cushion-cut sapphire, which can be worn as a ring, is affixed to create a bedazzling pendant.