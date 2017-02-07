Dior et d’Opales – Savoir Faire

As one of Victoire de Castellane’s favourite gemstones, the opal has made many appearances across Dior’s high jewellery collections since the beginning. Their unique colour is a mesmerising combination of heavenly sapphire blues and fiery reds, calling to mind the oceans, archipelagos and the reflections of stars on ocean waves.

For the New Year, these precious gemstones find themselves in Dior’s latest high jewellery collection in the form of glittering dials, bezel’s and secret watches accented by violet sapphires, spessartite garnets, coloured diamonds and Paraiba tourmalines – a bouquet of colour that’s rich in exquisite detail.

The collection also features eight bracelets (a nod to Christian Dior’s favourite number), five styles of La D de Dior with an opal dial and diamond-set bezel, and more conventional yet equally exquisite pieces that include bracelets, necklaces and earrings. Each exhibits Castellane’s renowned approach to creating pieces, which are not only contemporary but possess a timeless enchantment.