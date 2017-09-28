De Grisogono’s Largest Flawless Diamond To Be Auctioned With Christie’s

Christie’s and de Grisogono will bring to auction the most exquisite diamonds in Geneva, which includes a unique necklace that suspends a 163.41-carat, D colour, flawless, IIA type diamond. Having taken over 1,700 hours to craft and a team of 14 artisans to perfect, the spectacular creation was presented during Christie’s preview exhibitions in Hong Kong earlier today.

As innovative as he is creative, de Grisogono’s founder’s (Fawaz Gruosi) vision to expand his fine jewellery collection to previously unimaginable heights by experimenting with the largest flawless diamonds worldwide has become a reality. The exceptional necklace in question boasts a diamond that was discovered in early February 2016 in the Lulo mine, located in the Lunda Sul Province in Angola. The 27th biggest rough white diamond ever discovered, the jewel was cut in New York under the careful supervision of 10 diamond-cutting specialists.

Rahul Kadakia, international head of Christie’s Jewels commented: “Over our 251 year history, Christie’s has had the privilege of handling the world’s rarest and most historic diamonds. The sensational 163.41 carat perfect diamond suspended from an elegant emerald and diamond necklace propels de Grisogono into a class of their own.”