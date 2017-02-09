Cartier's Wildcat

The panther, the iconic animal of Cartier, is in a particularly playful mood with the release of the Maison's latest, and arguably most extraordinary, complication watch. This majestic and mischievous wildcat appears to pounce from the dial in pursuit of a diamond-studded ball.

Unusual in that it has no hands, the supremely elegant Panthère Jouseuse de Cartier’s self-winding calibre 9918 MC offers a 48-hour power reserve, while the complicated movement consists of 214 components and 35 gemstones.

The mechanism moves as one with the emerald-eyed panther, so that its head and paw indicates the minutes, while the hours are marked by the ball.