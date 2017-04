Caroline de Maigret was one of three influential women selected by Chanel to front the campaign for the Parisian House's Gabrielle Bag. Shot in black and white by French director Olivier Assayas, the short film sees de Maigret - who looks as chic as ever in a Chanel jacket and faded denim jeans - make her way around a Haussmanian apartment in Paris before discovering a metallic Gabrielle bag on the mantelpiece.