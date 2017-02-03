Beloved Butterflies

Van Cleef & Arpels’ latest creation, charmingly named Lady Arpels Papillon Automate, is an exquisite timepiece that boasts a fragile-winged, indigo and lavender butterfly that intermittently flutters in the dial.

Superbly matched pear-shaped diamonds, as well as blue, mauve and violet sapphires form a curved miniature painting, which stunningly showcases the self-winding mechanical movement. The 3D aspect of the watch’s design includes efflorescent blossoms and leaves that sit surprisingly deep underneath the crystal.

Coupled with a blue alligator bracelet and white gold pin buckle set with dazzling diamonds, the extreme attention to detail – while unsurprising (when considering the Maison’s extraordinary history) – is undeniably impressive. The 40mm white gold case, delicate graduations of colour, and stippled texture highlights Van Cleef & Arpels’ unrivalled technical innovation and masterful craftsmanship.