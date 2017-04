There's nothing quite like an opulent over-the-top accessory to get heads turning. With Jean Paul Gaultier's heavily embellished Spring 2017 Haute Couture eyewear as our inspiration, we take a look at some of spring's hardest-hitting accessories. Whether it's a gold-tassled hair tie or a pair of jewel-encrusted sunglasses, the key is to pick one statement piece that will serve as the focal point of a look. Here are our six favourites.